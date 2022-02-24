Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.24. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 81,684 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UEPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $300.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 65,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $342,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Antony C. Ball purchased 41,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 318,822 shares of company stock worth $1,559,482. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.