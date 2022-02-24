NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

