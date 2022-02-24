NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

