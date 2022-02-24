NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

