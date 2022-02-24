NetApp’s (NTAP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of NTAP traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,910. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,710,000 after buying an additional 81,555 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

