NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.12

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 247407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

NTGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $803.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $224,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

