NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 376,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.
About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
