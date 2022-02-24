NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 376,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 125.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

