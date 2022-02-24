Network International (LON:NETW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $210.50

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.90), with a volume of 49224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.60 ($2.97).

NETW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.98) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.69).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

