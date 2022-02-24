Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

