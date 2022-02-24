Neutron (NTRN) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $14,239.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

