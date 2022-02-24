NevaCoin (NEVA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 54.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $35,110.05 and approximately $8.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000239 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

