Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVRO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.19.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

