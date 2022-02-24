Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $85.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nevro traded as low as $60.59 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 1331997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

