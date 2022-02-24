New BitShares (NBS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $4.05 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.49 or 0.06757493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,350.40 or 0.99770246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048238 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

