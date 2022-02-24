New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN opened at $82.00 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $82.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

