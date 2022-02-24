New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 20,531 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 410.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,531 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:CP opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.