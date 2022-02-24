New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,636,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,227,000 after purchasing an additional 286,475 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM opened at $142.06 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

