New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

