New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $710,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avnet stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

