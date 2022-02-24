New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.80 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

