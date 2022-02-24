New England Research & Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after acquiring an additional 982,470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BMY stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

