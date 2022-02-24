New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 175,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 176,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

