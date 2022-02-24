New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 10.9%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. 11,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.