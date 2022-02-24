New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$3.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

NGD stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.14. 2,384,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,193. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

