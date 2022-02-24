Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

