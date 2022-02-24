Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

