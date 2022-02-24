Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.62. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 648,609 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.