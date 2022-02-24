News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.56

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 19432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of News by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 307,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,656,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,219,000 after buying an additional 436,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

