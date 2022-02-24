Newscrypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.16 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.96 or 0.06853406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,388.20 or 0.99921845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

