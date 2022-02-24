Newton Market Cap Reaches $13.41 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and $3.69 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.01 or 0.06778221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,343.87 or 1.00309716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.