NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $695.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00272821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001808 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

