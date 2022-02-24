NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 5.6% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 27,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,057,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

