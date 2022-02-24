NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.82. Approximately 1,201,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,035,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXE shares. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

About NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

