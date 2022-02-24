Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Given New GBX 1,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock remained flat at $$15.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

