Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 10,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXH shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.