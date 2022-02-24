Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Down 8.2%

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nexters by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexters by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

