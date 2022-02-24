NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.69

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

NN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get NextNav alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $78,415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000.

About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.