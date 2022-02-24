Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Down 20%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) fell 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 389,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 434,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
See Also
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.