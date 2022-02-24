NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $140,557.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00033284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00109374 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.