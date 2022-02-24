NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 1519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

NGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,860,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 415,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

