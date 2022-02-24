NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $210.85

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $210.85 and last traded at $213.30, with a volume of 906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NICE by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

