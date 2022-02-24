Nick Latham Acquires 184 Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £2,191.44 ($2,980.33).

Shares of LON:LTHM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,217 ($16.55). 13,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,260.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.30. James Latham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

