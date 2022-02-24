Nick Latham Acquires 184 Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £2,191.44 ($2,980.33).
Shares of LON:LTHM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,217 ($16.55). 13,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,260.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,249.30. James Latham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90).
About James Latham (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.