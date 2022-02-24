NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

