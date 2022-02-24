NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $136.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

