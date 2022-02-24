Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Announces Earnings Results

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NKLA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 26,550,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,748,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,770,323 shares of company stock valued at $18,066,459. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nikola by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nikola by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nikola by 47.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.