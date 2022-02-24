NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 554839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

