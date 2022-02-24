Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.45

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

