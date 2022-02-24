NKN (NKN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.13 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, NKN has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $124.86 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00165745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00197913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars.

