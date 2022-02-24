Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 1,201,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.