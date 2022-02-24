Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nomad Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NOMD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 33,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

